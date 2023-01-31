IEEMA Organises Road Show For ELECRAMA 2023

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry hosted an interactive session with the senior officials of the North Eastern Power sector along with Roadshow for the 15th edition of ELECRAMA at Hotel Novotel, Guwahati on Monday.

Notably, ELECRAMA is the largest stand-alone showcase of the Indian Electrical and Allied Electronics Industry by IEEMA and is slated to commence from February 18 to 22, 2023 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The theme of ELECRAMA 2023 is ‘Reimagine Energy – For Sustainable Future’ and will be heavily based on showcasing innovation and future technologies in many areas including Storage, Green Hydrogen, Fuel Cells, AI, and IoT. This edition will also focus on sustainability through Energy Conservation, Carbon Net Zero, and Smart Consumption.

Hamza Arsiwala, president-Elect, of IEEMA, said, “The government of India has taken significant strides in sustainably harnessing the massive reservoir of energy that resides in the north-east region. Many hurdles have been crossed along the way and there has been steady progress. North-east is all set to become India’s first victory in zero emissions by the 2070 goal. Clean energy and electricity will be at the core of this transition. We expect about USD 2 trillion to be invested in the sector over the next 25 years, with the share of our sector doubling as a % of India’s GDP and a 10X growth in exports by the sector. India has a golden opportunity to shift from a heavy energy importing nation to an energy neutral/exporting nation.”

Jitendra Agarwal, chairman, ELECRAMA, 2023, added, “The 15th edition of ELECRAMA will focus mainly on displaying innovation and future technologies in a variety of fields. This edition we are expecting to secure USD 6 billion worth of business queries. As we will have over 700 buyers from across the globe – South East Asia, Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, etc. For the industry’s growth and success, certain areas present unlimited business opportunities in the future including start-ups and new businesses where massive capital investments are being made i.e. Railways, Metro, Airport, Defense, Smart Cities, Buildings, green hydrogen, and EV ecosystem; apart from the core transmission and distribution segments will be on display in this edition.”

This 15th edition of ELECRAMA will host a series of events and exhibitors under the marquee event viz. World Utility Summit, eTechnxt, Change X Change – Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet, DBSM – Domestic Buyer Seller Meet, and start-up challenge award.