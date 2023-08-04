Maruti Suzuki Alto crosses 45 lakh sales mark

NEW DELHI, Aug 3 (PTI): Maruti Suzuki Alto, one of the most popular cars in India, has crossed 45 lakh unit sales milestone. The Alto has been one of the longest-running nameplates in the Indian market, and the moniker has been present for around 23 years. First launched in the year 2000, the Alto was introduced to replace the Maruti 800, however, both cars co-existed for over a decade. Over the years we have seen several iterations of the Alto (Alto, Alto 800, Alto K10) and different powertrain choices (800 cc and 1.0 litre), including petrol and CNG options.

Commenting on the latest feat, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry and established its dominance as India’s favourite car! Given the young demographic of India, rising income levels, etc. there will continue to be immense potential for cars such as the much-adored Alto. And we are confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience.”

- Advertisement -

The first Maruti Suzuki Alto was introduced in 2000 and it was powered by an 800 cc engine. A decade later, in 2010, the company launched the first-gen Alto K10, powered by a 1.0-litre K10B engine, and the same year the company also launched the CNG version of the car. In 2012, Maruti introduced the Alto 800, and the same year the moniker crossed the 20 lakh unit sales milestone. In 2014, the company updated the Alto K10, which contributed to the company achieving 30 lakh unit sales in 2016. By 2020 Maruti Suzuki India had sold 40 lakh Altos in India, while the remaining 5 lakh units were sold over the next 3 years.

In 2022, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Alto K10, which is currently the only Alto on sale in India. The car is offered in both petrol and CNG option, and it’s now based on the company’s Heartect platform. The car is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C engine that makes 66 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed manual and an optional AGS (auto gear shift) unit. Right now, the car is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).