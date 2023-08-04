Sonalika Tractors achieves remarkable sales in July ‘23

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Sonalika Tractors, India’s leading tractor export brand, continues to make strides in the financial year 2023-24 by ensuring a progressive future for farmers. In July ‘23, the company recorded an impressive overall sales figure of 10,683 tractors, showcasing a remarkable 14% domestic growth, surpassing the industry’s growth of 6.4%. This outstanding performance validates Sonalika’s innovation-powered approach, dedicated to cultivating sustainable farmer growth in the diverse Indian agricultural market.

Small and marginal farmers, constituting around 86% of India’s farming community, often face challenges due to limited resources and awareness of farm mechanization. Currently, the level of mechanization in Indian agriculture stands at 47%, significantly lower than countries like the United States (95%), Brazil (75%), and China (59.5%). Sonalika Tractors is committed to supporting all farmers in adopting farm mechanization by offering a wide range of heavy-duty tractors ranging from 20 to 120 HP. These technologically advanced tractors are designed to navigate through various farm complexities with ease, providing comfort and efficiency to farmers.

To further facilitate farmers, Sonalika has displayed its entire tractor price range on its official website, emphasizing transparency in the tractor buying process. This initiative not only simplifies the purchasing experience but also strengthens the trust of farmers in the brand.

Commenting on this achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed delight in receiving admiration from farmers for their heavy-duty tractor range. He attributed the success to the company’s commitment to constantly strive for excellence and customize advanced farm technologies to meet the specific needs of Indian farmers. Mittal emphasized that delivering farmer happiness remains the core focus for Sonalika, and the brand will continue to prioritize creating awareness and supporting the adoption of farm mechanization to accelerate farmers’ journey towards prosperity.