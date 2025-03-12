SS Innovations unveils India’s first Mobile Tele-Surgical Unit at 2nd Global SMRSC 2025

GUWAHATI, March 11: SS Innovations on Tuesday unveiled India’s first Mobile Tele-Surgical Unit at the second Global SMRSC 2025, said an official statement.

The Tele-Surgical Unit was unveiled during the Second Global SSI Multi-Speciality Robotic Surgery Conference (SMRSC) 2025 at the Leela in Gurgaon.

The two-day event saw enthusiastic participation from over 1200+ world-renowned medical professionals, who gathered on a single platform to explore the transformative potential of robotic surgery.

“In a groundbreaking announcement at the SMRSC 2025, SS Innovations unveiled the SSI Mantra Tele-Sync Mobile Unit – “SSI MantraM”, a first-of-its-kind innovation set to transform the landscape of robotic surgery and telemedicine in India,” the statement added.

It further said that the revolutionary mobile tele-surgical unit reflects SS Innovations’ unwavering commitment to advancing medical technology, redefining healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to cutting-edge surgical care.

“With this breakthrough, SS Innovations continues to push the boundaries of med-tech, revolutionizing surgical infrastructure and cementing India’s position as a global leader in robotic surgery and health-tech innovation,” it added.

Speaking on the launch of SSI MantraM, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, founder, chairman, and CEO of SS Innovations said, “SSI MantraM is more than a mobile telesurgical unit, it’s a movement to democratize and decentralise world-class healthcare. With high-speed telecommunication and satellite connectivity, it breaks geographical barriers, delivering life-saving robotic-assisted surgery to underserved communities. Beyond tele-surgical procedures, SSI MantraM serves as a powerful platform for surgical education, tele-mentoring, and real-time patient data analytics. With continuous research and innovation, SSI is taking a major step toward ensuring that advanced robotic surgery reaches those who need it most.”

Equipped with state-of-the-art telesurgery capabilities, SSI MantraM breaks barriers in surgical care by delivering world-class robotic-assisted procedures to remote and underserved regions. The Tele-Sync Mobile Unit seamlessly integrates the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System, high-speed connectivity, and advanced surgical robotics to enable real-time collaboration between remote and on-site surgical teams.

This innovation empowers expert surgeons to perform and guide procedures with minimal latency, making advanced surgical care more accessible than ever.

Building on the success of SMRSC 2024, this year’s conference elevated discussions on innovations in robotic surgery and telesurgery, with a focus on Urology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Oncology, Head & Neck, and Cardiothoracic surgery.

The event served as a platform to showcase the advanced capabilities of SS Innovations’ flagship surgical robotic system- SSI Mantra 3, which continues to redefine modern surgical care. Installed in over 70 hospitals nationwide, SSI Mantra has facilitated more than 3400 multi-speciality surgeries, including complex cardiac procedures, setting new benchmarks in surgical precision and patient outcomes.