Nothing Phone (3a) sale starts on 11 March

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Nothing, the London-based technology company announced the open sales for the Nothing Phone (3a) Series across Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores in India, starting 11 March.

As a special introductory offer on day 1, Phone (3a) will be available for as low as ₹19,999, andthe Phone (3a) Pro for as low as ₹24,999 (including all offers).

Nothing launched the Phone (3a) Series globally on March 4, 2025, with major camera upgrades. The Phone (3a) features a 50MP main sensor, a Sony ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, while the Phone (3a) Pro with a periscope camera, boasts 60x ultra zoom. For selfies, the Phone (3a) has a 32MP front camera, while the Pro model features a 50MP sensor with 4K video recording.

Both phones feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform and 5000mAh batteries delivering up to two days of use on a full charge. With upgraded fast charging now at 50W, the Phone (3a) Series delivers a full day’s power (50%) in under 20 minutes.

Furthermore, both phones boast an immersive display of 6.77 inches with Full HD+ resolution. Visuals look crisp with 387 pixels in every inch of screen, and a fluid 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display offers 1000 hz sampling rate in gaming mode making gaming smooth and responsive.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Series runs Nothing OS 3.1 on Android 15, optimized for stability, utility, and customization. It includes updates to the Nothing Gallery, Camera, and Weather apps and guarantees six years of updates—three years of Android updates and six years of security updates. The series also introduces Essential Space, an AI-powered hub for notes and ideas, and the Essential Key (on the right side of the phone) for quick access—press to save content, long-press for voice notes, and double-tap to view saved items.

