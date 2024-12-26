16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 26, 2024
type here...

Swan ties up with AG&P for India FSRU

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 25: Business tycoon Nikhil Merchant-run Swan Energy has lined up a floating LNG receipt and regasification unit for its proposed liquefied natural gas import project at Jafrabad in Gujarat, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Swan signed a Heads of Agreement with Singapore’s AG&P Terminals and Logistics to form joint venture companies to provide a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and a floating storage unit to operate the Jafrabad terminal as well as for supplying LNG.

- Advertisement -

A joint venture company (LNG supply company) will be incorporated “for the purpose of supplying LNG in India or any other jurisdiction”, Swan said in the filing, adding it will hold 51 per cent equity stake and the balance 49 per cent equity stake shall be held by AG&P LNG.

Related Posts:

Another joint venture company (vessel company) will be incorporated “for the purpose of providing floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and floating storage unit (FSU) to operate Swan LNG Pvt Ltd’s LNG Terminal.

AG&P LNG will hold a 51 per cent equity stake and Swan will hold 49 per cent equity stake in the company, it said.

AG&P LNG will also collaborate with Swan for regasification of LNG into RLNG. “There is also an option with AG&P LNG to have equity participation in Swan Energy’s LNG Terminal,” it said.

- Advertisement -

With domestic natural gas production meeting barely half of the country’s needs, the fuel in its supercooled, liquid form is imported to meet feedstock demand for generating electricity, making fertiliser and CNG sales. The country has seven LNG import facilities — 3 in Gujarat (Dahej, Hazira and Mundra), and one each in Maharashtra (Dabhol), Kerala (Kochi), Tamil Nadu (Ennore) and Odisha (Dhamra).

Swan said all the transactions with AG&P are subject to due diligence by both the parties; and the terms and conditions for the proposed deals will be decided post due diligence.

Swan in August announced plans to divest for USD 399 million its majority 51 per cent stake in the 5 million tonnes per annum LNG FSRU, Vasant One, to Turkey’s state-owned gas company Botas. The remaining 49 per cent stake is held by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) but it is not known if the fertiliser company plans to divest its share.

The FSRU, which was built by then-Hyundai Heavy Industries, was delivered to Swan four years ago and was originally destined for its Jafrabad import terminal. But project timelines were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that was followed by a typhoon.

- Advertisement -

The FSRU subsequently was leased by Swan subsidiary Triumph Offshore to Botas under a one-year bareboat charter with a reported day rate of USD 250,000. (PTI)

9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
9 South Indian Meals For Festivals
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January
10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

FPI inflows into Indian equities drop in 2024, rebound anticipated in...

The Hills Times -
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January 9 Whiskies Between ₹3,000 and ₹11,000 to Celebrate Christmas and New Year in Style 9 South Indian Meals For Festivals 10 Himalayan Hill Stations to Visit in January