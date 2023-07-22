Delimitation Dilemma

In Assam, the announcement of new draft proposals for the long-awaited delimitation of state Assembly/Parliamentary constituencies has given rise to an intriguing and contentious political situation. The controversy stems from provisions in the draft that have upset major sections of the Assamese population, including leaders and followers of the Asam Gana Parishad (AGP), a powerful regional party representing Assamese ethnic and cultural aspirations. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in coalition with the AGP since 2021, stands accused of marginalising its coalition partner. The draft proposals have raised concerns among AGP leaders that some constituencies where they hold influence might cease to exist. Although the overall number of Assembly seats will not change, the new alignments are perceived by opposition parties, led by the Congress, as consolidating and expanding the BJP’s influence at the cost of the AGP. The State Election Commission (SEC), considered a neutral autonomous authority by the constitution, has been criticised for seemingly presenting a partisan draft that favors the ruling party in Assam and Delhi. Several opposition parties, including Congress and the AIUDF, have strongly condemned the proposals, and various ethnic and religious groups have also expressed their opposition and launched protests.

The concerns raised by pro-AGP circles have put a spotlight on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governing style, which has been described by his critics as “bulldozing.” While Sarma reiterates his intention to protect the interests and political dominance of the Assamese, the widespread discontent among various ethnic groups and communities complicates the situation further. The recent official hearing convened by local authorities, led by the SEC, was intended to address the protests and political reactions to the delimitation draft. However, the limited time allotted for the hearing hardly allows for in-depth discussions on the settlement and interests of the diverse communities involved. This has only fueled apprehensions that the ruling BJP might push forward its allegedly pro-Hindutva political agenda, seeking to sideline opposition parties effectively. The fate of the new delimitation proposals rests on how the SEC and other authorities handle the objections and demands raised by the numerous ethnic groups and major opposition parties. Given the prevailing evidence of the BJP’s governing style in Assam, skepticism abounds.

In these challenging times, it is crucial for the authorities to be transparent, fair, and inclusive in their approach. The concerns of all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliations, must be considered, and the delimitation process should safeguard the interests and cultural identity of the Assamese people. Meaningful dialogue and constructive engagement with all parties can help navigate the turbulent political waters and pave the way for a more unified and equitable future for Assam. The state finds itself at a critical crossroads with the unfolding delimitation proposals. The discontent and apprehensions expressed by various ethnic groups, opposition parties, and even sections of the Assamese population raise legitimate concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the process. As the state grapples with these challenges, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together, setting aside partisan interests, to uphold the principles of democracy and protect the interests of Assam’s people as a whole.