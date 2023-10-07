A calculated political move

In the annals of Indian politics, it is a rare occurrence when the Prime Minister himself steps into the fray to address regional disparities head-on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent rally in Telangana took an unexpected turn as he waded into the contentious waters of delimitation, a topic fraught with political implications and historical tensions. First and foremost, it is crucial to acknowledge the weightiness of this move. Delimitation, scheduled for 2026, involves redrawing electoral boundaries based on population data. It is a process that, ideally, should have been handled with patience and care. Yet, Modi’s urgency stems from the belief that time is not on his side, and today’s challenges cannot be left unaddressed until tomorrow. The heart of the matter lies in the Prime Minister’s assertion that South India stands to lose up to 100 Lok Sabha seats if delimitation based on population is carried out. This is in direct response to Rahul Gandhi’s call for “jitni abaadi, utna haq” (representation based on population). The underlying question here is whether it’s fair to penalize states in the South for their commendable efforts in population control, while states in the North continue to see unabated population growth. Modi’s rhetoric, though divisive, serves as a stark reminder of the regional disparities that have persisted in India since its inception. The ‘North vs. South’ debate is not a new one, but it is rare for a sitting Prime Minister to publicly address the issue. By doing so, Modi has undoubtedly raised the stakes in Indian politics.

It is not without reason that Modi’s political acumen is often likened to that of a seasoned strategist. He has skillfully placed the ball in Rahul Gandhi’s court, forcing the opposition to clarify its stance on South India’s predicament. Modi argues that “jitni abaadi, utna haq” will disproportionately favor North India, overshadowing the South in every aspect. But this debate is not merely about electoral mathematics. It’s about political aspirations and ambitions. The BJP’s electoral strength predominantly lies in the North, whereas the South has remained a stronghold of regional parties, often resistant to the BJP’s nationalistic rhetoric. Delimitation based on population would undoubtedly benefit the BJP, but Modi’s appeal goes beyond party politics. He seeks to bridge the North-South divide, encouraging the BJP to make inroads into Southern states during his lifetime. However, we must also consider whether the ‘North vs. South’ narrative is being exaggerated. Is the Prime Minister’s urgency a calculated move to counter the growing unity within the INDI-Alliance and the potential expansion of caste-based census in more states? Delimitation is scheduled for 2026, well after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which leaves room for negotiation and revision.

In the coming days, the Congress faces a critical decision. It must choose between preserving its Southern bastion with fewer Lok Sabha seats or allowing the BJP to capitalize on delimitation’s potential benefits. This choice will undoubtedly shape the future of Indian politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foray into the delimitation debate is a strategic political maneuver with far-reaching consequences. It has thrust regional disparities and electoral calculations into the national spotlight. Whether this move will ultimately serve the interests of South India, unite the nation, or prove to be a calculated risk remains to be seen. Regardless, it has ignited a discussion that demands careful consideration and dialogue among all stakeholders in the Indian political landscape.