14 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 24, 2025
Ajith Kumar involved in two car crashes during Spain race

New Delhi, Feb 23: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was involved in two car crashes during a high-speed racing event in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra shared the news on social media platform X, posting a video which captured the moment when the actor’s car rear-ended another racer’s vehicle and flipped multiple times before coming to a halt.

The 53-year-old actor, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, is participating in the Porsche Sprint Challenge: Southern Europe competition. The race’s first two rounds were held in Portugal’s Portimao, followed by rounds three and four in Estoril.  

Chandra said Ajith completed the fifth round of the race without incident and finished in 14th place.

“Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not in fault. First time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well.

“When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right,” Chandra said.

Last month, the actor narrowly escaped unhurt after crashing his car during a practice session for the Dubai 24 Hours race. His team finished the event at the third spot.

Ajith was most recently seen in “Vidaamuyarchi”, co-starring Trisha Krishnan. His next film is “Good Bad Ugly”, which will be released in theatres in April. (PTI) 

