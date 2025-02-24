14 C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Kate Hudson regrets not doing ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Entertainment
Los Angeles, Feb 23: Hollywood star Kate Hudson says she regrets turning down the lead role of Andy Sachs in the hit comedy drama “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Hudson, known for movies like “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, “Almost Famous”, and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, said she couldn’t take up the part due to her busy schedule.

“That was a bad call. And it was like a timing thing. It was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t,” the actor told Capital FM according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“That was one where when I saw it I was like, ugh. But again, everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason for that. That was a real like, ‘I should’ve made that work,” she added.

The 45-year-old actor said she was committed to several other projects when the film was offered to her.

“It’s funny, it’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times. It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, oh, you’re doing something else. And it just sucked, you know,” she said.

Also starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the 2006 comedy-drama was directed by David Frankel and emerged as a massive box-office success. (PTI)

