Anna Kendrick’s ‘Alice, Darling’ to release on Lionsgate Play

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI): Psychological thriller ‘Alice, Darling’, starring Anna Kendrick, will premiere on Lionsgate Play in India on May 26.

The film features Kendrick in a titular role alongside Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku.

“It follows Alice, through an abusive relationship where she’s forced to see her boyfriend for who he really is. When her best friends stage an intervention, an unwitting Alice faces the harsh reality she was desperately running away from. Carefully touching upon the subject of emotional abuse and domestic violence, Alice, Darling is a revelation on the masked and hidden issues of the society,” the official synopsis reads.

Kendrick said the film was an interesting opportunity for her to a tell story about a “toxic and abusive” relationship.

“There was something about Alana’s writing that felt so poetic and restrained. I was really interested in telling a story about a toxic, abusive relationship that didn’t look the way that it’s always kind of been portrayed in movies. And the way that Alana wrote this woman’s inner turmoil, and the subtle, but very rewarding journey that she goes on, very much intrigued me,” the actor said in a statement.

Most Beautiful Villages In India Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World