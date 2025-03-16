21 C
Assamese composer Lakshyahira Das dies at 94

EntertainmentAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Guwahati, March 15: Eminent Assamese composer Lakshyahira Das died on Saturday due to age-related ailments, her family said.

Das, 94, is survived by three sons.

A retired professor of Education in the erstwhile Cotton College, she was the first female artist to receive All India Radio’s approval as a lyricist, composer and singer in 1948 while she was still in college.

She has composed over 2,000 songs and written lyrics till recently for many prominent singers. She has also lent her voice to many songs over the years.

Das has also authored over 50 books, including those of poetry, children’s stories, short stories, translations, and Education.

She was the recipient of several awards by the state government and other socio-cultural organisations.

Das was also a member of the Sahitya Akademi, Authors Guild of India, Poetry Society of India, and Asam Sahitya Sabha, among others.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she will be remembered for her invaluable contribution to enriching the state’s cultural and literary landscape.

“She worked tirelessly for the empowerment of women and her works will inspire generations to come. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Sarma posted on X.
In a statement, Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the revered artist, educator, and distinguished writer, Dr Lakhyahira Das Baideu (elder sister), whose heartfelt voice mesmerised countless listeners, including myself.

“Baideu’s invaluable contribution to Assam’s cultural and educational fields will always be remembered. In this moment of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to her bereaved family and admirers, and I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul.”  (PTI)

