Barry Jenkins, Zendaya collaborating for biopic on late singer Ronnie Spector

LOS ANGELES, March 27: Academy award-winning director Barry Jenkins is set to collaborate with Hollywood star Zendaya for “Be My Baby”, a biographical musical film based on the life of late American singer Ronnie Spector.

Dave Kajganich will write the screenplay for the movie that aims to immerse audiences in what the singer’s life with the troubled producer Phil Spector felt like, rather than a traditional career trajectory biopic.

The film is based on the 1990 memoir “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts and Madness”, written by Spector along with Vince Waldron.

It will mark Zendaya’s third collaboration with production company A24, after her popular series “Euphoria” and the upcoming film “The Drama”.  

“Be My Baby” will be produced by Zendaya, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, and Tom Shelly.  
Ronnie Spector rose to fame as the lead singer of the American girl group ‘The Ronettes’ in the early 1960s. The group broke up in 1967, and later she married record producer Phil Spector in 1968.  

The couple had a dysfunctional marriage and they got separated in 1972. Spector had a brief battle with cancer before she died in January 2022.  

Phil Spector was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in 2020.

