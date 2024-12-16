Being a father to a daughter a unique experience: Varun Dhawan

New Delhi, Dec 15: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who welcomed daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal earlier this year, says embracing fatherhood has been a part crazy, part wonderful experience for him.

The actor said he is a changed man after Natasha gave birth to their first children on June 3.

“Being a father to a daughter is a unique experience. It shakes you completely, making you realise how much your thinking changes. All the things your mother used to teach you during childhood start coming back to your mind. When Natasha gave birth to the baby, the first thought that I had was how could I ever be mean to my mother.

“How can anyone be rude to their mother, especially after they nurture their child for nine months, after seeing what Natasha has done for the baby. It’s a crazy, wonderful experience. Having a daughter teaches you a lot about life and what actually being a man is,” Varun told reporters here.

The actor was in the national capital to promote his upcoming film “Baby John”.

The action drama is directed by Kalees and marks the Hindi production debut of director Atlee of “Jawan” fame. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in key roles with a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Working with Salman in “Baby John” was a “wonderful” experience, said Varun.

“Whenever we get a chance to work with such a superstar, it’s amazing. It’s a completely original character crafted for him. We have never seen any character like this before. I don’t want to divulge much about the role but no matter the amount of time he is on the screen for, the impact of his role will be longer,” he added.

During his Delhi visit, the actor also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab ‘Baby’ Hai 🙂 It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honourable Home Minister amitshah ji in Delhi ” Varun captioned a picture with Shah on Instagram.

“Baby John” is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan’s banner A For Apple Studios, Jio Studios and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. It is slated to hit the big screens on December 25.