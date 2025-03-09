21.2 C
Being the new Kapoor on the block a double-edged sword: Zahan Kapoor

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 8: Zahan Kapoor, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed web series “Black Warrant”, on Saturday said being the newest actor from the Kapoor film family has both its advantages and disadvantages. The actor, who is the grandson of the legendary actor and producer Shashi Kapoor, was speaking at a session on the second day of the India Today Conclave 2025 here.

“Being the new Kapoor on the block is a common source of intrigue for a lot of people. It’s interesting. It’s both an advantage and a disadvantage. A double-edged sword.

“There is pressure and expectation, yet there is also forgiveness and accessibility in certain ways. Thankfully, I’m happy to say that my parents ensured I wasn’t carrying that weight on my shoulders and taught me to be diligent with my own work. Things are in my hands and in how I show up,” Zahan said.

The 32-year-old actor said belonging to a film family didn’t necessarily make things “easy” for him.

“It’s subjective. I can only speak for myself. I was given some opportunities and access, but not everything… It was difficult for me to navigate these expectations. (PTI)

