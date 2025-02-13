‘Calendar khana do!’: Kunal Kohli on discussing ‘Mr India’ references on set of ‘Bobby Aur Rishi…’

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: When you’re working with the daughter of the filmmaker behind “Mr India” and the grandson of the star who played its iconic villain, director Kunal Kohli says it’s inevitable that a reference about the 1987 blockbuster would sneak into their on-set conversations.

In his latest film “Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story”, Kohli has worked with “Mr India” director Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur and Vardhaan Puri, the grandson of Amrish Puri who played the Hitler-esque antagonist Mogambo. Were there any discussions about “Mr India” on the set of his new movie?

“If food on the set gets delayed, we start saying, ‘Calendar khana do!'” Kohli told PTI, using the popular catchphrase associated with Calendar the cook, the character played by Satish Kaushik in the sci-fi superhit. “Whether Kaveri is on set or not, doesn’t matter, a reference or a conversation around ‘Mr India’ might be happening right now on five different sets in India. That’s how impactful the film is. When you are discussing characters or actors, Puri sahab’s name will come in.

He must have been spoken about in so many conversations, ‘There is no actor like Puri sahab.’ That conversation about these greats happens all the time,” he added.The director, known for love stories such as “Hum Tum”, “Mujhse Dosti Karoge!”, and “Fanaa”, has returned to films with “Bobby Aur Rishi…” after his 2018 Telugu movie “Next Enti?”. His last directorial was web series “Lahore Confidential”, a spy thriller. (PTI)