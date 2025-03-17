20 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 17, 2025
type here...

Cricketer David Warner to feature in Telugu movie ‘Robinhood’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, March 16: Australian cricketer David Warner is set to make a cameo appearance in an upcoming Telugu film “Robinhood”.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula, known for “Chalo” and “Bheeshma”. The film stars Nithiin and is slated to be released worldwide on March 28.

- Advertisement -

Mythri Movie Makers announced the news on X on Saturday.

Related Posts:

“After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th,” the caption read.

Warner also posted on X about the same, saying he enjoyed shooting for the movie
“Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one,” he wrote.

The film also stars Sreeleela. (PTI)

7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Almost no difference in acting between films and OTT series: Sheeba...

The Hills Times -
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ? India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability 9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi