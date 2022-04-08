Deacon Frey exits ‘Eagles’ after 5 yrs

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS): Deacon Frey, the son of Glenn Frey, the frontman for the rock band ‘Eagles’ and its founding member, has left the rock band after working with them for five years. Deacon stepped into the shoes of his father and sang for the band after the latter’s demise in 2016 following complications of rheumatoid arthritis, reports ‘Variety’. As per ‘Variety’, a band spokesperson says he will not be replaced on the upcoming dates on the Eagles’ ongoing ‘Hotel California’ tour, which resumes after a lull on April 19 and continues through the end of June. The representative said, “Deacon’s bandmates will take over his tour duties in his absence.”

In a statement attributed to the entire group on its website, the band said, “Deacon Frey has devoted the past four and a half years to carrying on his father’s legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.”

The statement further read, “In the wake of his dad’s demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future.”

Wishing Deacon the very best for the journey that lies ahead of him, the statement concliuded by saying, “Deacon’s ‘Eagles’ Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career.”

Deacon had already been absent from the group’s shows earlier this year, which should offer a model for how future concerts will proceed. Currently, the Eagles have listed tour dates only running through June 26 in London’s Hyde Park, with none yet announced for after Gill’s solo tour in July and August.

The ‘Hotel California’ tour, after resuming April 19 in Columbus, Ohio, will move through some Southern states – including two nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena April 28-29 – before wrapping up its U.S. run May 28 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, where it started prior to the pandemic. Five U.K. dates follow in the second half of June.