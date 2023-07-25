31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Disney+ Hotstar announces series based on 'Commando' films

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 24 (PTI): Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is set to take his “Commando” movie franchise forward with a series on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers said Monday. The upcoming action-thriller show will be fronted by newcomer Prem in the lead role, according to a press release.
Shah, who serves as creator, director and producer on the series”, said “Commando” is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism and brotherhood.
“A power-packed action and drama, ‘Commando’ is sure to grip the audiences. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar once again was a great experience,” Shah said in a statement.

