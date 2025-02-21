15 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 21, 2025
type here...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Nadaaniyan’ set for March 7 release on Netflix

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 20: “Nadaaniyan”, the debut film of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, will premiere on Netflix on March 7, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the romantic drama film is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of filmmaker Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

- Advertisement -

The streamer shared the news in a post on Instagram along with a promotional video.

Related Posts:

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai aisi Nadaaniyan dekh kar. Watch ‘Nadaaniyan’, out 7 March, only on Netflix,” Netflix said.

In the movie, Ibrahim essays the role of Arjun Mehta and Khushi stars as Pia Jai Singh.  

Directed by Shauna Gautam, “Nadaaniyan” follows a South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan.

- Advertisement -

“Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?” read the official synopsis of the film. The film’s cast also includes Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Johar serves as a producer alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Ibrahim earlier served as an assistant on Karan Johar’s 2023 directorial “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. Khushi, daughter of late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix movie “The Archies”, co-starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She was most recently seen in “Loveyapa”, opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. (PTI)

Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘The White Lotus’ star Jason Isaacs on his transformative India trip:...

The Hills Times -
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad