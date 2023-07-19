Karan is bringing back cinema we grew up watching on big screen

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI): “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is the “Karan Johar-est” film of the director’s career, said actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday, stressing that the upcoming movie brings back the feel of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” that marked his initial journey in filmmaking.

With “Rocky Aur Rani…”, Karan returns to direction after 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. It will be released in the 25th anniversary year of the filmmaker’s career that saw him deliver hits such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “My Name is Khan”.

Ranveer, who plays the lead role opposite Alia Bhatt, said the film is a quintessential Karan Johar movie and has all the elements that made him popular.

“This is Karan Johar’s ‘Karan Johar-est film’. This brings back the feel of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’. It was a very concerted and deliberate effort. Karan Johar is bringing back that type of cinema that we grew up watching on the big screen. It has been such a big part of our lives,” the 38-year-old actor told reporters here.

To a whole generation, Karan’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” are nothing short of “cult classics”, Ranveer said.

“These movies form an integral part of our growing up years. So this film has all those qualities of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ — the family, songs, happiness, joy.

“I believe this is a film that will make people really happy. They would have a smile on their face and a feeling of warmth in their hearts,” he added.

The actor was speaking at a press conference where he along with Alia unveiled the much-anticipated movie’s new song “Ve Kamleya”.

The film’s trailer, which was unveiled earlier this month, teased the story of a couple, who comes from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Alia, 30, said “Rocky Aur Rani…” is a movie that celebrates the diverse culture of India.

“It is a very different film and space. I think the beauty of our country is that we are so rich in culture. You always get that feeling when you represent opposing cultures, like north India and Bengal here.

10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies