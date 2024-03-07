26 C
Jahnvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in his 16th film

New Delhi, March 7: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has booked her second Telugu project in RRR star Ram Charan’s 16th film, the makers on Wednesday said.

The upcoming movie, currently titled RC 16, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Production house Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on the occasion of Jahnvi’s 27th birthday.
“Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor. #RamCharanRevolts,” the banner said in the post.

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with Devara opposite Jr NTR, who also starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Koratala Siva directorial will release in October.

Her upcoming projects also include Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

