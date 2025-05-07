I bring my turban, culture and mother tongue: Diljit Dosanjh on Met Gala debut

New Delhi, May 6: Popular singer-star Diljit Dosanjh honoured his Sikh roots and home state Punjab in his debut at the Met Gala 2025 with a regal white ensemble complete with a kirpan, turban and a layered necklace in a hat tip to the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Diljit, known for songs such as “5 Taara”, “Lover”, “Peaches”, and “GOAT”, wore an ivory and gold sherwani along with a tehmat by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. The musician, who hails from Punjab’s Dosanjh village, completed his look with a bejewelled turban adorned with a white ‘kalgi’ and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan, a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in the Punjabi script Gurmukhi embroidered on it. His belt bore hand-embroidered traditional Indian motifs like lotus flowers and peacocks.

“Main Hoon Punjab #metgala,” Diljit wrote on Instagram, quoting the lines from a song in “Chamkila”.

“Inspired by the Theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala,” he said.

Diljit’s team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar’s appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page.

“HISTORY #diljitdosanjh #metgala #diljit,” was the caption of one of the posts featuring the singer climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.

A video of the actor twirling his moustache was captioned as: “He wore a Legacy #diljit #metgala #diljitdosanjh.”

Diljit — who has emerged as a global artiste from India in the last few years with his Coachella concert and sold-out international music shows — confirmed his attendance at the Met Gala 2025 on Sunday via social media. (PTI)