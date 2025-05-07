30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
type here...

I bring my turban, culture and mother tongue: Diljit Dosanjh on Met Gala debut

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, May 6: Popular singer-star Diljit Dosanjh honoured his Sikh roots and home state Punjab in his debut at the Met Gala 2025 with a regal white ensemble complete with a kirpan, turban and a layered necklace in a hat tip to the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Diljit, known for songs such as “5 Taara”, “Lover”, “Peaches”, and “GOAT”, wore an ivory and gold sherwani along with a tehmat by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung. The musician, who hails from Punjab’s Dosanjh village, completed his look with a bejewelled turban adorned with a white ‘kalgi’ and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan, a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in the Punjabi script Gurmukhi embroidered on it. His belt bore hand-embroidered traditional Indian motifs like lotus flowers and peacocks.

- Advertisement -

“Main Hoon Punjab #metgala,” Diljit wrote on Instagram, quoting the lines from a song in “Chamkila”.

Related Posts:

“Inspired by the Theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala,” he said.

Diljit’s team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar’s appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page.

“HISTORY #diljitdosanjh #metgala #diljit,” was the caption of one of the posts featuring the singer climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.

- Advertisement -

A video of the actor twirling his moustache was captioned as: “He wore a Legacy #diljit #metgala #diljitdosanjh.”

Diljit — who has emerged as a global artiste from India in the last few years with his Coachella concert and sold-out international music shows — confirmed his attendance at the Met Gala 2025 on Sunday via social media. (PTI)

7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Northern Airports Shut Amid Heightened Security After Indian Strikes on Terror...

The Hills Times -
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies