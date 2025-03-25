32 C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Jennifer Coolidge says working in ‘The White Lotus’ improved her dating life

LOS ANGELES, March 24: Hollywood actor Jennifer Coolidge says her work in the hit dark comedy series “The White Lotus” not only reshaped her career but even changed her dating life.

The 63-year-old actor, who has been a part of projects like “American Pie” and “Legally Blonde”, compared her role in “The White Lotus” to that of her previous characters.

“Even though I play a complete weirdo in ‘White Lotus,’ cute guys come up to me. This is far better than ‘American Pie’ because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game,” she told The Sunday Times in an interview.

Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus”. The actor, who appeared in the first two seasons, won several awards for her performance in the series including Emmy and Golden Globe award.Coolidge said she was typecast because of her previous roles.

“I got very odd jobs. I had no guidance at all. I didn’t know how to play the game. I played a lot of highly strung rich women so people thought, ‘Oh, that’s just what she does.’” Created, written and directed by Mike White, the first season of the “The White Lotus” released in 2021, followed by another in 2022. Its third season released in February. The show follows a group of rich and powerful people vacationing at the luxurious White Lotus resort chain. (PTI)

