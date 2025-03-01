26 C
Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve long-running defamation case

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
MYMBAI, Feb 28: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Friday said she has resolved the long-running defamation case filed against her by veteran screenwriter-lyricist through mediation.

The actor-politician actor posted a photo with Akhtar on Instagram and said the cinema veteran was “kind and gracious” during the mediation process.

“Today, Javedji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial,” the BJP MP wrote in the caption.

Akhtar is yet to comment on the matter.

Akhtar had claimed that Ranaut defamed and damaged his ‘immaculate reputation’ by dragging his name into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in her interview with a news channel in July 2020.

In 2021, Ranaut hit back by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar before a magistrate’s court, alleging criminal intimidation and insult to modesty.

She had claimed that during her meeting with Akhtar at his residence in 2016, he criminally intimidated her, demanding that she apologise to a co-star. (PTI)

