21.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
type here...

Makers announce season 4 of Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 3: Actor Huma Qureshi will return as Rani Bharti in the popular Sony LIV series “Maharani”, the makers announced on Monday.

The streamer shared the official teaser of the upcoming season of the show on its official YouTube page.

- Advertisement -

“Maharani is back, and the newly released teaser by Sony LIV proves she’s more powerful than ever! Huma Qureshi returns in ‘Maharani 4’, bringing unmatched intensity to her role as the fearless Rani Bharti.

Related Posts:

“From an uneducated homemaker to the Chief Minister who dares to shake the system, battling power struggles, betrayals, and political warfare reaching new heights, this season promises to be the most gripping yet,” read a press release.

The first season of “Maharani”, which premiered in 2021, starred Huma as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Its second season (2022) saw Rani learn the ropes of politics as she is accused of misgovernance and faces off against her greatest enemy, her husband. In the third chapter, which streamed on Sony LIV in 2024, ends with Rani exacting revenge on the conspirators in her husband Bheema’s murder.

- Advertisement -

The upcoming fourth season of “Maharani” is created by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. It is directed by Puneet Prakash and written by Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh. (PTI)

10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting