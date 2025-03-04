Makers announce season 4 of Huma Qureshi-starrer ‘Maharani’

New Delhi, March 3: Actor Huma Qureshi will return as Rani Bharti in the popular Sony LIV series “Maharani”, the makers announced on Monday.

The streamer shared the official teaser of the upcoming season of the show on its official YouTube page.

“Maharani is back, and the newly released teaser by Sony LIV proves she’s more powerful than ever! Huma Qureshi returns in ‘Maharani 4’, bringing unmatched intensity to her role as the fearless Rani Bharti.

“From an uneducated homemaker to the Chief Minister who dares to shake the system, battling power struggles, betrayals, and political warfare reaching new heights, this season promises to be the most gripping yet,” read a press release.

The first season of “Maharani”, which premiered in 2021, starred Huma as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked by her husband and politician Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Its second season (2022) saw Rani learn the ropes of politics as she is accused of misgovernance and faces off against her greatest enemy, her husband. In the third chapter, which streamed on Sony LIV in 2024, ends with Rani exacting revenge on the conspirators in her husband Bheema’s murder.

The upcoming fourth season of “Maharani” is created by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. It is directed by Puneet Prakash and written by Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh. (PTI)