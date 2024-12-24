13 C
‘Mali’ touched my heart: Padmini Kolhapure

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure sat among the public here on Sunday and watched the film ‘Mali’, made on the theme of environment and mental health, and said it touched her heart.

Interacting with the audience after a special screening of the film held at the ‘Silver City’ multiplex here, Kolhapure said, “This film has been shot beautifully in your state, Uttarakhand. This is a beautiful film which has been made on a beautiful subject.”

She thanked the people who came to the theatre in large numbers to watch the film
The actress said, “It feels good to see such a large audience.”

She urged people to think for the future generation and contribute to environmental protection.
“If we go out today after watching this film and do something for the environment, then the purpose of this film will be achieved,” she said.

The film has been produced by Kolhapure’s husband Pradeep Sharma and directed by Shiv Shetty and Sonali Rana.

Most of the film has been shot in Dehradun and local actors like Sujata Sharma and Anita Negi have played roles in it.

