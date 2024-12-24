Pegu unveils holistic strategy to tackle school dropout rates

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: In a concerted effort to combat school dropout rates, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has outlined a comprehensive strategy to enhance school attendance and educational outcomes across the state, the Minister announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The initiative, which aims to create an inclusive and accessible education system, will focuse on multiple fronts to remove economic, social, and educational barriers.

Pegu informed that a key component of the initiative is the introduction of scholarships, financial incentives, and collaboration with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1871441802571481349

By providing economic assistance to families, the government will ensure that financial constraints no longer hinder children’s access to education, making consistent school attendance more feasible for economically disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, recognizing the importance of community engagement, the state will collaborate with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), local leaders, alumni associations, and other community organizations.

- Advertisement -

Through village-level campaigns, these stakeholders will also promote the value of education, rallying local support for dropout recovery efforts and encouraging families to prioritize education for their children.

Additionally, to address the diverse needs of students, Assam is introducing activity-based and inclusive classrooms.

These classrooms are designed to cater to the emotional, social, and academic needs of children, transforming learning into an engaging and enriching experience.

Furthermore, regular parent-teacher meetings, home visits, and awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate parents about the critical importance of education.

- Advertisement -

These initiatives will inform parents about their rights and obligations under the Right to Education Act, empowering them to actively participate in their children’s educational journey.

Additionally, to ensure that students who have fallen behind due to various challenges can catch up, Assam is introducing customized remedial classes.

The classes are designed to bridge learning gaps and provide additional support to students, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed academically.