Mohd Rafi’s son announces biopic on legendary singer, Umesh Shukla of ‘OMG’ attached with film

Panaji, Nov 27: Shahid Rafi, son of music icon Mohd Rafi, has announced a biopic on his father, which will be officially announced next month.

December 24, 2024 marks the birth centenary of Rafi, regarded as one of the greatest singers in Hindi film industry.

On Tuesday, the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) paid tribute to the eminent playback singer, who has sung songs for over a 1,000 films across Indian languages as well as some foreign languages.

Shahid Rafi said he and director Umesh Shukla, known for films such as “OMG – Oh My God!” and “102 Not Out”, are in negotiations for the upcoming biographical movie on Rafi.

“An announcement will be made in December. I am making a biopic on Rafi sahab. We are planning… It is going to be the life story of Rafi sahab. Songs will also be part of the biopic. We have made a contract with Umesh Shukla, director of ‘OMG – Oh My God!’ and ‘102 Not Out’. It will be a full-fledged feature film,” Shahid Rafi said.

He was speaking during the session titled ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta – Mohammad Rafi – The King of Melody’.

Also present at the event were veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Some of Rafi’s popular songs are: “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya”, “Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya”, “Aaja Aaja”, “Parda Hai Parda”, “Gulabi Aankhein”, “Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya”, “Sukh Ke Sab Saathi”, among others. (PTI)