Not trying to uplift or downgrade anybody, Sunny Deol on title of his film 'Jaat'

By
The Hills Times
-

New Delhi, April 8:  Actor Sunny Deol says his upcoming film “Jaat” needs to be simply enjoyed instead of being labelled as a religious film.

The actor attended the film’s promotional event in Delhi on Monday evening alongside his co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh.

He assured that the makers have no intention to “uplift or downgrade anybody” through the movie.

“People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and we are loved by everyone, we represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that,” Deol told reporters at the press conference here.

The 67-year-old actor said cinema needs to be enjoyed so that people go back with the feel-good factor “nothing more than that”.

“I think people get more influenced about what we keep talking about. And we keep activating the things which we shouldn’t be doing.”

Calling himself a “director’s actor”, Deol said he makes sure to follow the director’s guidance while working on a project.

“Whenever I do a film, I am always a director’s actor, I don’t bring myself forward. The director is the captain, the story is the hero, and we have to listen to the way he is guiding. We have to see how we take ourselves to that level so that character becomes real and people believe in it, that’s what I do.”

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers. The film is releasing in theatres on April 10. (PTI)

