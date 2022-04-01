Nushrratt on shooting for ‘Selfiee’: Gonna be one mad fun ride

MUMBAI, March 31 (IANS): Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha now has started the shoot for ‘Selfiee’ in Bhopal on Thursday.

Speaking about kickstarting the shoot, Nushrratt said, “I am super excited to be a part of the Selfiee cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir.. And that too right after Ram Setu, which makes it even more special!”

‘Selfiee’ is helmed by director Raj A Mehta, with whom Nushrratt had worked with on ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’.

On reuniting with him, Nushrratt said, “Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done Ajeeb Datsaans with, he is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! Selfiee is going to be one mad fun ride!”

Adding to it, she said, “I’m also really looking forward to working with Emraan sir and Diana. I’ve enjoyed watching their movies and excited to be working with them on Selfiee.”

On the work front, Nushrratt currently has 5 films in her kitty, namely – ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Hurdang’ and ‘Selfiee’.