27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 3, 2024
type here...

People sending me obituary messages, I’m not dead: Akshay Kumar on BO of his films

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 2: Akshay Kumar on Friday commented on the box office failure of his last few releases, saying it is absurd that people are writing him off just because some of his films did not do well. The actor said he is not too bothered by such comments and will continue to work hard the way he has done in his three decade old career.

Kumar’s last few films including “Sarfira”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Mission Raniganj”, “Selfiee”, “Raksha Bandhan”, “Samrat Prithviraj”, and “Bachchhan Pandey” performed poorly at the box office.  “Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don’t think too much (about box office failure of his films). Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar’ (Don’t worry my friend). I’m not dead!

- Advertisement -

“It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘You’ll be back’, I called him up and asked, ‘Why are you writing this? What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone?’,” Kumar told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, “Khel Khel Mein”.

The 56-year-old actor said his focus is to continue working hard.

“I’m here and I’ll keep working. I’ll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I’ll never snatch anything from anyone. I’ll keep on working till they shoot me down (to stop me from working).” “Khel Khel Mein” boasts of an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame. “Khel Khel Mein” is set to clash at the box office with two Hindi movies, John Abraham-starrer “Vedaa”, and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s “Stree 2”, on August 15. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes