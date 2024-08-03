People sending me obituary messages, I’m not dead: Akshay Kumar on BO of his films

Mumbai, Aug 2: Akshay Kumar on Friday commented on the box office failure of his last few releases, saying it is absurd that people are writing him off just because some of his films did not do well. The actor said he is not too bothered by such comments and will continue to work hard the way he has done in his three decade old career.

Kumar’s last few films including “Sarfira”, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Mission Raniganj”, “Selfiee”, “Raksha Bandhan”, “Samrat Prithviraj”, and “Bachchhan Pandey” performed poorly at the box office. “Whatever happens, happens for the good, I don’t think too much (about box office failure of his films). Four-five films of mine have not worked, and I get so many messages, saying, ‘sorry yaar, fikar mat kar’ (Don’t worry my friend). I’m not dead!

“It feels like people are sending me obituary messages, like how people send condolences through messages. One journalist even wrote, ‘You’ll be back’, I called him up and asked, ‘Why are you writing this? What does ‘back’ mean? Where have I gone?’,” Kumar told reporters here at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, “Khel Khel Mein”.

The 56-year-old actor said his focus is to continue working hard.

“I’m here and I’ll keep working. I’ll always keep working irrespective of whatever people say. In the morning, I wake up, exercise, and leave for work and return home, whatever I earn, I earn on my own. I’ll never snatch anything from anyone. I’ll keep on working till they shoot me down (to stop me from working).” “Khel Khel Mein” boasts of an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

The comedy-drama is directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame. “Khel Khel Mein” is set to clash at the box office with two Hindi movies, John Abraham-starrer “Vedaa”, and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s “Stree 2”, on August 15. (PTI)

