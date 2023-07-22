32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Raj & DK’s Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in August

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 21 (PTI): Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series “Guns & Gulaabs” will premiere on streaming platform on August 18.
The upcoming series brings together Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav.
The streamer shared the show’s release date on its platform. “Coming on 18 August,”  the tagline read.
Inspired by the misfits of the world, ”Guns & Gulaabs” is set in the 90s. It is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime, as per the official description of the series.
Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the show also features TJ Bhanu.
“Guns & Gulaabs” marks the first directorial venture of Raj & DK with streamer Netflix.
They earlier made shows “The Family Man” and “Farzi” for Prime Video and are currently working on the Indian chapter of “Citadel” for the streamer.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
