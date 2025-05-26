27 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 26, 2025
type here...

Saif Ali Khan to attend 2025 Arab Media Summit in Dubai

Entertainment
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dubai, May 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be among the influential voices from the world of entertainment, journalism and digital content to attend the Arab Media Summit (AMS) 2025 here.

The three-day event, which will also be attended by British media personality Piers Morgan, will run from May 26-28 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

- Advertisement -

The agenda was announced at the Dubai Press Club on Friday.

Related Posts:

The summit will welcome over 6,000 participants, including prominent ministers, editors-in-chief, media leaders, content creators, influencers, academics, and media tech professionals from across the UAE and the wider Arab world.

On the third and final day of the summit, Khan will take part in an in-conversation session. Morgan will take part in the convention’s Influencers Summit.

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India 10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty