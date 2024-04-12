31 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...

Salman Khan’s next movie is titled ‘Sikander’, to release in theatres on Eid 2025

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, April 11 (PTI) Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday announced that his next film has been titled “Sikander” and will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025. Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a message posted on his official social media handles, the superstar sent his best wishes to his fans for the festival of Eid and asked them to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” as well as Ajay Devgn’s “Maidaan” in theatres. “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid ‘Sikandar’ se aa kar milo… Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss,” Salman, 58, posted along with an announcement poster.

- Advertisement -

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as “Ghajini”, “Thuppakki”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty” and “Sarkar”.

He had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie “Jai Ho”, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit “Stalin”.

Salman was most recently seen in “Tiger 3”, the third part of his “Tiger” series.

10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hill Stations To Visit In South India This April -May Significance Of ‘Jetuka’ In Bohag Bihu Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India