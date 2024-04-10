27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
type here...

Akshay-Tiger’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & Ajay’s ‘Maidaan’ to now release on April 11

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led “Maidaan” will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.
The two films were earlier scheduled to be make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film’s new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening.

- Advertisement -

“Bade aur Chote aur poori ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas,” read the post on Akshay’s page.

“Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of “Sultan” and “Bharat” fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

The film, which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Devgn also announced that “Maidaan”, a period sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, will release on April 11.

- Advertisement -

“Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. Reserve your seats now,” the actor posted.

“Maidaan” is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World
5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 April, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Top 12 Monsoon Destinations In India 7 Amazing Sea Bridges In The World 5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies