System broken, only disruptors will survive: ‘Stree 2’ writer Niren Bhatt on film industry

Mumbai, Feb 15: “Stree 2” writer Niren Bhatt says this is the worst time for writers in the film industry, which is struggling with a dearth of original stories but it is also an opportunity for disruptors.

Bhatt, whose film was the only major Hindi hit in 2024, was speaking at the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference here on Friday. “There are two pictures, one is very bleak; all writers are struggling; this is the worst time for writers in the industry but then it’s up to you how to navigate, but this is also the best time because all the established rules are broken.

“The entire system is broken. So, only disruptors will survive and writers are the biggest disruptors. People who are sticking to their guns, their films aren’t working. It is the best time for disruption,” the writer said.

The acclaimed writer also noted Bollywood’s current obsession with remakes and added how most of them have tanked at the box office.

“Out of 25 remakes post-pandemic, 23 are flops. The only way to succeed is to make original content,” Bhatt said.

The writer, who has penned most of the films of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror comedy franchise, said it’s a “dream” to be part of a universe.

“It is a dream for all writers to have a universe. If a writer finds their voice, they can lend a franchise an organic extended life,” Bhatt, who is also working on the upcoming titles like Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s “Thama”, “Stree 3” and “Bhediya 2”, said.

In the session titled, ‘The Mainstream Reality’, Bhatt was joined by “Pathaan” dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” writer Aakash Kaushik, and writer Kanika Dhillon.

The session was moderated by writer-director Hitesh Kewalya of “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” fame.

Dhillon said the Hindi film industry is going through a churning as age-old ideas of movie-making are crumbling down, making way for edgier, daring, and original storytelling.

“When I came in it was a star-driven system. The business would dictate what would be made and what not. That understanding has gone for a toss because now even a superstar cannot guarantee footfall in a theatre. Now, the fee structure is breaking.

“We’re in a content-driven business. We’re not making enough films. Nobody knows what’s working and the audience is asking for more,” said Dhillon, who wrote movies such as “Manmarziyaan”, “Kedarnath” and “Haseen Dillruba” franchise. (PTI)