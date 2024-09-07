We can really make fun of each other: Abhishek Banerjee on synergy with ‘Stree 2’ co-stars

New Delhi, Sept 6: If there’s any other set, one will think twice before insulting their co-actor, but when you’re working on a film like “Stree 2”, things can get really “ruthless”, says actor Abhishek Banerjee.

Besides scares and laughs, it’s the on-screen camaraderie among the cast, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, that forms the bedrock of this latest film in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, “Stree 2” has grossed over Rs 600 crore in India since its August 15 release.

Banerjee, who reprised his role of the amiable fool Jana, said the actors have the “freedom” to improvise on set.

“What works for us is that we can be very ruthless towards each other and we can really make fun of each other. We can really laugh at the co-actor because they have improvised badly and it’s not funny. Usually, you don’t do that on a film set, you will think twice before insulting your co-actor, we don’t. When you are so naked in front of your co-actors, that’s when the best lines come,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

But they don’t take this freedom for granted, he said, adding they “maintain the decorum” no matter how much the film’s writer says they just keep going at it.

- Advertisement -

“Sometimes me and Raj have this very bad habit of going out of the way. But sometimes the ‘zyada’ (extra) we do also tends to work because the grammar of the film is like that. There are times when I would say something stupid and Raj would make fun of me. Apar would say something stupid and I would make fun of him. Or Raj would say something and we all would be like ‘no, no’. We are very open.”

Banerjee said Kaushik, who made his directorial debut with 2018’s “Stree”, is part of the league.

“Amar bhai is a bully from Kanpur, no matter how much he pretends to be this distinguished gentleman,” he quipped. “He has that Kanpuriya vibe in him. He can insult you very badly about your humour, acting. He could be like ‘Abey, kya kar raha hai ye? Ye kahan se seekh ke aaya hai.’ So, you’re always on your toes. And, Pankaj ji, I don’t think he needs to do anything. He’s somebody who can make thin air funny. Sometimes I’m just laughing by looking at the things he does,” he added.

The actor said the cast is a bunch of actors who are “very secure”.

“And even if we are insecure, we say everything out loud. Like, I would do that a lot on song shoots and say ‘Mujhe centre frame chahiye’ (I want to be centre frame) just to irritate my co-actors.”

- Advertisement -

In a previous interview with PTI, Bhatt credited Banerjee for a popular line from “Stree 2”: “Tu Bhediya hai, Animal mat ban” as Jana asks Varun Dhawan’s Bhaskar to shut up when he asks to be introduced to Shraddha’s mysterious nameless woman.

Asked how he came up with the one-line zinger, a clear reference to 2023’s controversial film “Animal” starring Ranbir Kapoor, the actor said he tries to keep up with the times. “As an actor, it is my moral responsibility to live first in reality and not in the dreamy society of film stars. I like to travel, I like to see the kind of language people are using and then use that kind of emotion when the time comes.

“If you have seen ‘Stree 2’ that means these people (characters) have also seen the other film. (I am assuming) Jana and Bhaskar have also seen ‘Animal’… Varun’s character was being a lech and I had to tell him you’re not just an animal. Tum sirf ek jaanwar nahin ho, tum usse upar ho,” he recalled.

With the success of “Stree 2”, Banerjee said he is happy to be part of Hindi cinema annals. He believes all those years of rejection are finally behind him. (PTI)