Tamannaah on 10 yrs of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’: It was a magical movie that happened to us

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, March 29: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia says no one could have predicted that “Baahubali: The Beginning”, which turns 10 this year, would go on to become an “unforgettable” chapter in the history of India cinema.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first part in the pan-India superhit “Baahubali” franchise released in theatres on July 10, 2015 with Prabhas in the lead. It was the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi.

Bhatia, who played the role of the skilled warrior Avantika in the two-part fictional period saga, said the film was more than a career turnaround for her.

“‘Baahubali’ was a magical movie that happened to us. I don’t think any of us could have imagined or predicted what that film would do. But what it did for us, not just me as an actor, but also the country and the film industry, that’s something unforgettable and historic,” the actor told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

This year is also special for Bhatia as she completes 20 years in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2005 Hindi film “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”.

The 35-year-old actor, also known for her work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries such as “Happy Days”, “Kalloori”, “Devi”, “Aranmanai 4”, and the upcoming “Odela 2”, said she’s just getting started.

“It actually takes 20 years for creative people to figure themselves out. In my case, it’s true because I started very young. I truly feel I’ve just started out and I’m going to make each day count and hopefully give audiences something special to watch every time,” she added.

On Friday evening, Bhatia walked the ramp for popular designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock alongside filmmaker Karan Johar.

The actor, who rocked the stage in an intricate metal corset clubbed with a black jacket and black flaring pants, praised the couturiers for skillfully blending glamour with silhouette.

“Casual glamour is something that I have found out to be my innate expression in styling myself or anything I do. I feel very comfortable and natural in casual glamour.

“They (designers) have done that for me in this amazing pair of pants. I could live in these pants. And, this beautiful metal corset is so glamorous and comfortable at the same time. I love the karigari, I love how they put an urban spin to Indian craftsmanship, which is so much fun and cool to wear,” she said. (PTI) 

