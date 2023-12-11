19 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 11, 2023
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' to come out in theatre in February 2024

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Dec 10: Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s sports action film “Crakk” will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday.
The movie is directed by Aditya Datt of “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Table No. 21” fame. It is produced by Jammwal’s production banner Action Hero Films.
The company shared the news of the film’s release date in a post on microblogging site X.
“Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024,” the banner said.
“Crakk” also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.
The project was announced in October 2022 and is touted as India’s first-ever extreme sports action film.
It follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.
Datt has also written “Crakk”, which is produced by Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed. (PTI)

