17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Lootera’ to re-release in theatres

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Feb 25: Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2013 film “Lootera”, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, is all set to re-release in PVR INOX theatres on March 7.

An adaptation of O Henry’s “The Last Leaf”, the film was set against the rich backdrop of 1950s Bengal and both Ranveer and Sonakshi were praised for their performances. The film had a score by Amit Trivedi and hits such as “Sawaar Loon” and “Monta Re”, songs that are popular even today.

- Advertisement -

“Ever since the film released, I keep getting tagged in ‘Lootera’ posts on my Instagram, and it always feels amazing. This film was made with immense love by a crew of very passionate people and it’s developed its own passionate and magical fan following over the years.

Related Posts:

“It’s incredible to see it getting a second chance on the big screen-introducing it to an entirely new audience while also evoking nostalgia for those who experienced it when it first released. I can’t wait to see how audiences react,” Motwane said in a statement.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist, PVR INOX, said the chain is thrilled to bring the cinematic gem back to theatres.

“For many, this will be a nostalgic revisit, and for others, a first-time discovery of a modern classic,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said “Lootera”, which also marked the movie debut of Vikrant Massey, has always been close to her heart and was a “passion project” for those involved.

“Seeing the amount of love it gets, especially on social media, since its release is truly overwhelming and brings us immense joy. I’m really excited about its re-release. It’s a modern-day classic, and I can’t wait for the younger generation to experience the film on the big screen,” she said. (PTI)

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night