Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Mumbai, July 18 (PTI): Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to embark on a world tour and will perform across 33 countries as well as 35 cities in India.

As part of the tour titled ‘Mind Fool’, Das will take the stage at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore.

Kicking off in September, the tour will also have stopovers in Melbourne, Jakarta, Seattle, Cairo, Muscat, Tokyo, Auckland.

“I am beyond excited to embark on the ‘Mind Fool’ world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It’s a privilege to be recognised as an international comedian and to have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre.

“This tour is not just about me; it’s about shining a spotlight on the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artists around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe,” Das said in a statement.

The tour will run until mid-2024.

