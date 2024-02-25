22 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Was longing to do an action film, very excited for ‘Don 3’, says Kiara Advani

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Kiara Advani said she is excited about her first action movie, “Don 3”, which will explore a never-before-seen-side of her as an actor.

Advani was recently announced as the female lead for Farhan Akhtar-directed “Don 3”, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve an action hero (husband, Sidharth Malhotra) at home who is doing a great job. But this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different, I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre (action) I was longing to get myself to, change the vibe, change the way I’ve been perceived so far, and that’s what is exciting,” the actor said during a session in ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0.
It was on Tuesday that the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared a video to welcome the actress. Now Kiara, in a statement, has shared that she decided to join the film as she aimed to show her versatility as an actor. She said, “I think it’s a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that’s who you are.”

Kiara added, “There will be a tough prep for the film, but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie so now’s my time to get some action in!” (PTI)

15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India