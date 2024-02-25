Was longing to do an action film, very excited for ‘Don 3’, says Kiara Advani

Mumbai, Feb 24: Bollywood star Kiara Advani said she is excited about her first action movie, “Don 3”, which will explore a never-before-seen-side of her as an actor.

Advani was recently announced as the female lead for Farhan Akhtar-directed “Don 3”, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

“I’ve an action hero (husband, Sidharth Malhotra) at home who is doing a great job. But this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different, I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre (action) I was longing to get myself to, change the vibe, change the way I’ve been perceived so far, and that’s what is exciting,” the actor said during a session in ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0.

It was on Tuesday that the makers of the film took to Instagram and shared a video to welcome the actress. Now Kiara, in a statement, has shared that she decided to join the film as she aimed to show her versatility as an actor. She said, “I think it’s a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that’s what’s exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that’s who you are.”

Kiara added, “There will be a tough prep for the film, but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie so now’s my time to get some action in!” (PTI)