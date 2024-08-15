Yash’s next Kannada movie adds actor Akshay Oberoi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the cast of the upcoming Kannada movie “Toxic”, headlined by KGF” franchise star Yash.

The “Fighter” star shared the news on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories, where he posted a photo of the welcome hamper that he received from the film’s team.

- Advertisement -

“Dear Akshay, Welcome to the team. We’re thrilled to have your talent and energy on board for this project. Looking forward to creating something amazing together. Team Toxic,” read the message on the hamper.

The upcoming Kannada movie, which began filming in Bengaluru last week, is being directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”.

Billed as “a fairy tale for grown-ups”, “Toxic” is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is eyeing a 2025 release.

Oberoi is best known for appearing in films such as “Pizza”, “Fitoor”, “Gurgaon”, “Kaalakaandi”, “Love Hostel”, “Thar”, “Gaslight” and most recently “Fighter”, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

- Advertisement -

The actor has also starred in series such as “Selection Day”, “Illegal” and “Inside Edge”.