A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Body

Dr. Rubi Kotoki

Health education is any combination of learning experiences designed to facilitate voluntary actions conducive to health. The oral cavity may serve as a source for early detection of other medical concerns. Majority of the people are unaware about the relationship between oral hygiene and systemic diseases or disorders. The connection between oral health and overall health is often overlooked. Many diseases show their first appearance through oral signs and symptoms and they remain unchanged or untreated because of this missing awareness. Oral health is much more than just healthy teeth; it also includes the health of many other anatomical structures such as the gums, bones, ligaments, muscles, glands, and nerves. In addition, oral health affects some of our most basic human functions, thereby shaping an individual’s self-image and sense of well-being: Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation and are often linked to other serious health issues.

World Oral Health Day aims to empower people with the knowledge, tools and confidence to secure good oral health. It is an initiative of the FDI Dental Federation to achieve optimal oral health by everyone which was first declared in 2007 to be celebrated on 12th of September which was the birth date of the FDI Founder Dr.Charles Godon but later it was changed to 20th of March to reflect that:

Seniors must have a total of 20 natural teeth at the end of their life to be considered healthy

Children should possess 20 baby teeth

Healthy adults must have a total of 32 teeth and 0 dental cavities and expressed on a numerical basis this can be translated as 32/0 and hence March 20.

This oral health day targets the individual to take personal action, schools and youth groups to deliver learning activities about oral health, oral health professionals to educate the patients through awareness programs and government, policy makers to initiate such programmes.

FDI has initiated this campaign theme for a period of 3 years that is from 2024-2026 which is “A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Body” which has been initiated to encourage people and understand the benefits of a happy , healthy mouth by shedding light on the intricate link between oral and general health.

So, to understand the interlink between this, the first thing the patient need to have is the knowledge about it. As dental professionals, it is our duty to provide the necessary information. A mouth will always be happy when it is healthy. For a healthy mouth some important points are to be maintained by the patients such as

Brushing twice a day, especially at night before sleep

Tongue cleaning is an important aspect in keeping mouth germ free

Having regular dental check-ups and follow-ups

Having less amount of sugary diet and sticky foods.

Frequent rinsing after having meals

Decreasing the frequency of snacking and intake of carbonated drinks.

Overall, dental awareness is a crucial aspect of maintaining good oral health and preventing serious health complications. It can also improve an individual’s well being and self esteem. Preventive dental care can help save money on restorative and emergency treatments and potentially reduce the need for other types of medical treatment.

In essence, prioritizing oral health is not only about preserving a bright smile but also about nurturing a foundation for overall health and wellness.

