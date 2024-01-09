A Strong And Good-Hearted Thai Lady’s Journey To Manipur

By: Marjing Mayanglambam

Just as Louise Lightfoot got admired by the beauty of Manipur art and culture, I am so honored to have known about Maynumpetch, who also got inspired by Manipuri dance while studying for her bachelor’s degree in Thailand. Her inspiration let her find out more about Manipur, and she came to know about the relationship and similarities between Manipur and Thailand. The more she came to know about these connections, the more she wanted to reach Manipur. Due to her utmost dedication, devotion, and love, she finally reached Manipur in 2015. She graduated from Visva Bharati Santiniketan University in Drama and Theatre Arts.

Who is Maynumpetch? Well, I am not the only person to say more about her, but as far as I know, she is from Bangkok and has a younger sister and many cousins who all grew up together in the beautiful land of Thailand. I may add that she is a very engaging and hard-working lady, and she has lots of fans not only from Manipur but also from the north-eastern region of India. I also questioned myself about the mythological belief about the aromatic black rice, which we Manipuris believed came from Thailand. (Poireiton Chak-Hao) It could be a mere coincidence, historical occurrence, or folklore, but Manipur and Thailand have many cultural ties, starting with art, culture, and food habits.

Maynumpetch also got her motivation to travel from another Thai traveler, and she developed the idea to make vlogs even though she had not much knowledge about YouTube back then. She felt a lot like home whenever she came to Manipur because of the people, the food, and the environment, or she thinks that Manipur is like her second home. There is this deep feeling inside her where she gets more connection with Manipur, and her heart is always longing for this small land. Her honest response when I asked about the people is that there are so many people from Manipur, which is uncountable, who have helped her in various ways. Beyond Manipur, she has also reached various states of Northeast India, and her outreach has spread like wildfire in India as a whole. Maynumpetch is a lovely person, and nobody would ever say or feel a negative word or sense towards her. My humble words for Maynumpetch may sound like an exaggeration, but these words are too little for such a priceless soul. I have not met her in real life, but I can say with pride that she is indeed a shining gem who cares for Manipur so genuinely as if she were born and raised in this land.

She always prays for the betterment and peace of Manipur and India. She cannot be who she is right now without the support of us Indians. She has been paying her gratitude to us and praying for peace, stability, and prosperity to prevail in Manipur. Her videos on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are so wonderfully crafted that I even approached her for this short article one and a half years ago but could not publish it due to many reasons. However, this year, I believe that Maynumpetch’s peace and loving messages will surely bring a change to Manipur and all of India.

“Praying for everyone to stay happy and spread love.” – Maynumpetch