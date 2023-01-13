Artificial Intelligence Weapons, World At Risk

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Artificial intelligence describes the action of machines performing tasks that have historically required human intelligence. It includes techniques like Machine Learning, Pattern Recognition, Big Data, Neural Networks, Self Algorithms, etc. AI, powered by deep learning, data analytics, and cloud computing, is set to transform the maritime battlefield, potentially revolutionizing military affairs in India.

But Stephen Hawking, the great scientist of the century, also warned us about the dangers of AI development. At the same time, Elon Musk believes that “Artificial Intelligence can prove to be both the best and the worst thing for humanity.” Artificial Intelligence refers to an artificial intelligence that is capable of thinking, understanding, and executing things on its own. The term artificial intelligence was first coined by John McCarthy in 1955. Today he is called the Father of AI. AI makes decisions and acts on its own like a human mind, although it requires coding first.

AI-supported systems can go a long way in increasing efficiency, reducing wastage, and reducing the overall cost of logistics management of the Army. As cyber warfare becomes faster, more sophisticated, and more dangerous, militaries must develop both offensive and defensive cyber-warfare capabilities to protect their assets and communication links and to attack similar assets of opposing forces it happens.

In intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, “intelligent” unmanned systems can be used to patrol harsh terrain and weather conditions, provide port security, and move the battlefield or conflict zone without danger to human troops. Scouting allows.

These weapons can save the lives of soldiers if wars are fought by machines. Furthermore, in the hands of a responsible military, they can help soldiers target only combatants and avoid inadvertently killing friendly forces, children, and civilians.

But there is an ethical contradiction in the use of these weapons, compromising the control, security, and accountability of AI weapon systems; It also increases the risk of shared liability between networked systems, especially when weapons are sourced from overseas. The challenge to policy making is because military doctrine is based on traditional understandings of conflict. e.g. It is not yet clear whether unmanned maritime systems enjoy the status of “vessels” under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Chemical weapons are considered more dangerous than any other weapon in the world. Chemical weapons are more deadly than dynamite, TNT, or nuclear weapons, because they have the highest firepower and these weapons cause more harm to the general public. Chemical weapons cannot target any particular person; rather they can destroy the entire city. Chemical weapons are not visible but can destroy an entire area. Their influence lasts for centuries. Chemical weapons are also cheap.

Experts have issued a warning about smart weapons being made in Terminator style around the world. Stuart Russell, a renowned US computer expert, and scientist at the University of California said the danger posed by killing machines equipped with artificial intelligence is so great that he wants them banned. Once these weapons lock their target, they can search for and kill it through their computer. Scientists from many countries including America, China, Russia, and Israel are working on such weapons.

Please tell me that chlorine was the world’s first chemical weapon. Chlorine was created only to disarm people, because it suffocates, although it also causes death. It was used for the first time in 1915. A major gap still exists in the development of critical technologies, which are systems engineering, airborne and underwater sensors, weapon systems, and high-tech components. AI is characterized by a propensity for certain types of data. This can affect rational decision-making, reducing trust in automated coping solutions e.g., it appears that AI automates the weapon systems in ways that are inconsistent with the laws of war.

However, to fully exploit its potential, the Indian Army needs to forge close working relationships with the vibrant private technology sector in India, and in particular with start-ups doing exciting work in the AI space. (The author is a research scholar in political science, poetess, freelance journalist, and columnist)