“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking was a renowned theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author who made ground-breaking contributions to our understanding of the universe. He is best known for his work on black holes and the theory of relativity. He was diagnosed with a form of motor neuron disease (also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 21, which gradually paralyzed him throughout his life. Despite his physical limitations, he continued to work and make major contributions to science through the use of assistive technology, such as a speech-generating device. Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, at the age of 76.

In addition to his work on black holes and the theory of relativity, Stephen Hawking made significant contributions to the field of cosmology, particularly in the areas of the Big Bang theory and the origin of the universe. He proposed that black holes emit radiation, now known as Hawking radiation, which helped to reconcile the laws of quantum mechanics with the laws of general relativity. He also wrote several popular science books, including “A Brief History of Time,” which has sold millions of copies worldwide and helped to make complex scientific concepts accessible to a general audience.

Hawking’s life was not only filled with scientific achievements but also personal miseries. He was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21, and his condition gradually worsened, leaving him almost completely paralyzed and reliant on a wheelchair and a computerized speech-generating device to communicate. Despite his physical limitations, he continued to work and make groundbreaking contributions to science until his death in 2018 at the age of 76. He also faced a lot of personal struggles, including his divorce from his first wife, Jane, and the death of his children.

“A life full of Inspiration Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s life and work have been a source of inspiration to many people. Despite being diagnosed with a debilitating disease at a young age, he continued to make contributions to science and inspire others to do the same. His ability to overcome physical limitations and continue working, despite the odds against him, has been an inspiration to many people living with disabilities. Hawking’s popular science books, such as “A Brief History of Time,” have also been a source of inspiration to many people, encouraging them to explore complex scientific concepts and ideas. His ability to make difficult concepts accessible to a general audience has made him a role model for many scientists and educators.

Moreover, his determination and willpower to keep going and achieve what he wanted to, has been an inspiration to many people facing personal struggles and adversity in their lives. He showed that with perseverance, even the most difficult obstacles can be overcome. Stephen Hawking’s life and work have been a source of inspiration to many people, showing that with determination, hard work, and perseverance; even the most difficult obstacles can be overcome.

Overall, Stephen Hawking’s contributions to science have had a major impact on our understanding of the universe, and his ability to continue working despite his physical limitations and personal struggles has been an inspiration to many people

“The goal of life is not to be happy. It’s to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Stephen Hawking

(The author is a motivational speaker, Associate Editor working as Sr. EDP head at DD Target PMT Kashmir. He can be reached at akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)