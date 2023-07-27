Finally Manipur Gets Delhi’s Attention

By: Dipak Kurmi

The Monsoon session of Parliament has begun with a tempestuous tone, as the Opposition has taken up pressing issues that have long needed national attention. The rapes and sexual harassment of women, along with the disturbing ethnic violence engulfing Manipur, have finally found the spotlight they deserve. While the Opposition rightfully raises these concerns, the government appears to be on the back-foot, struggling to defend itself against accusations.

The Opposition’s demand for the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House is a reflection of the gravity of the situation. Recent events, such as national sportswomen accusing the wrestling federation chief of sexual harassment, have only added fuel to the fire. While we must avoid prejudging the veracity of accusations, the very fact that such incidents occur sends a disheartening message to the nation.

Furthermore, Manipur has witnessed horrifying videos of women being paraded naked and groped, circulating widely across the country. This calls for immediate and strong action from the Central government. A mere torn resignation letter won’t suffice; a decisive stance is needed to restore faith in the system.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister, being in the capital during the opening of Parliament and engaging in discussions with the Home Minister and BJP chief, suggests that a solution is being actively sought. Manipur’s plight cannot be pushed back to the backburner any longer. Previously overlooked, the ethnic violence in the state must now be addressed with the urgency it deserves.

In the past, the issue of Manipur did not gain the attention it warranted, and even the Opposition seemed to have neglected it. However, the current scenario indicates that all stakeholders – the government, the Opposition, and the media – are now aligned in recognizing the gravity of the situation. It is heartening to see these parties potentially on the same page, recognizing the urgency of finding a solution.

To combat the issues at hand effectively, the government must set aside political differences and work together with the Opposition to formulate comprehensive measures. The safety and dignity of women and vulnerable sections of society are at stake, making it a collective responsibility to ensure their protection.

The media plays a crucial role in amplifying the voices of the oppressed and shedding light on critical issues. By maintaining sustained coverage and keeping the public informed, they can drive positive change and pressure the authorities to take necessary actions.

As the Monsoon session unfolds, let us hope for a constructive and united effort from all sides. Addressing the deep-rooted issues of sexual harassment and ethnic violence demands a cohesive strategy. The focus should not be on political point-scoring but on delivering justice and implementing measures to prevent such heinous acts in the future.

The current moment presents a unique opportunity for the government, the Opposition, and the media to collaborate and find long-lasting solutions. Manipur’s woes have gone unnoticed for too long, and it is time for collective action to bring about positive change. Let us strive for a safer and more inclusive India, where every citizen can live without fear, and their dignity and rights are respected. (The writer is a journalist and commentator based in Guwahati, can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)