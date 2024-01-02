New Year, New Hopes, New Dreams, New Goals

By: Priyanka Saurabh

As the year passes, it bequeaths us with both joy and sorrow, unveiling the mystery of the unknown. What is unknown? It’s the melody of a new dawn, a song waiting to be sung. Don’t dwell on losses; instead, anticipate the happiness that every breath promises.

- Advertisement -

Year after year, we embark on a new journey with optimism, a song in our hearts, and a spring in our steps. We anticipate the magical solutions to our problems and the fulfillment of our deepest desires – a dream house, a proposal, a job, a partner, and countless aspirations. However, as the year unfolds and challenges arise, the initial fervour wanes. By the first quarter, the novelty fades, replaced by mediocrity and fleeting hopes. Midway through the year, we find ourselves entangled in the realities of life, far from the promises made at the beginning. As the year concludes, we eagerly await the New Year, ready to share our best wishes:

Wishing you joy and prosperity in the coming year,

May every face be adorned with happiness.

Live a proud life, scripting immortal records,

- Advertisement -

Saurabh, sketch this beautiful lifeline.

New Year arrives, making us pause in amazement at the swift passage of time. These moments of reflection occur at least once a year, reminding us that an internal observer witnesses life’s events. This sense of witnessing remains constant, allowing us to perceive the changing events over time. Past events, now mere dreams highlight the dream-like nature of life. True knowledge lies in understanding this dream. Acknowledging this dream-like quality empowers us, making us resilient to the fluctuations of events. Yet, events hold significance in our lives, offering valuable lessons. The New Year brings new hopes, dreams, goals, and ideas, and everyone welcomes it with joy.

Years come and go; refrain from regret,

Saurabh, pray for universal happiness.

- Advertisement -

Life is short; let go of animosity, embrace friendship,

Greet the new dawn, fostering love.

While it’s natural to harbour hopes for the New Year, it’s essential to recognize that hopes often accompany disappointments. Life is a game of conflicts, and the New Year is no exception. Reflecting on the past year reveals that it may not have delivered everything we desired, but it imparted valuable lessons and experiences. These experiences, seemingly insignificant in isolation, prepare us for the gifts that time has yet to unveil. If the year has taken something precious, it has compensated in equal measure. As the year concludes, our balance sheet reflects fairness. Let’s enter the New Year with confidence, understanding that, regardless of events, there will be compensation for disappointments and lessons for unfulfilled desires.

The dispersed fog takes the form of silence,

A bright mind emerges from the mist.

The sunshine of belonging blossoms in relationships,

May pain and suffering end, and calamities dissipate.

Set goals for the New Year; it’s crucial for students and working individuals alike. Define efforts to improve the future, and resolve to achieve them. Resolutions serve as constant reminders of your goals. The essence of our lifetimes lies in hopes, disappointments, successes, and failures. Sticking to resolutions requires thoughtfulness, seeking support from others, and sharing your goals with friends and family. Create a reward system, celebrate short-term successes, and be kind to yourself. Strive for new heights without dwelling on imperfections.

Reveal all secrets and reach new heights,

May consciousness and sub-consciousness flourish, Saurabh this New Year.

May laughter, happiness, and peace prevail,

May joy thrive on the dry branches of the mind.

Celebrating the first day of the year with enthusiasm is believed to set the tone for the entire year. According to Indian tradition, the New Year signifies a fresh beginning, urging us to move forward. Regardless of the successes or failures of the past year, let’s carry new hope into the future, creating a year that defines us positively.

Life should bloom, and desires should exude fragrance,

Hope for a happy new year and delightful acquaintances.

The sweet notes of love playfully linger,

On the wings of the New Year, soar with full fragrance.